Majority of the snow stays to our south today

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Pryor and Big Horn Mountains until noon tomorrow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills until midnight tonight

——————————————————————————————————————————

A wintry mess is ongoing in extreme southern Montana and most of Wyoming. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories cover a majority of our southern neighbors. Luckily for those traveling this morning, snow will be minimal in our state. But some slushy conditions will persist in higher mountain passes.

Snow will stick around in the eastern Beartooth's, Pryor's, and Big Horn's today. There will be some afternoon light snow showers in the mountains of western Montana.

Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s for most of the state today. Overnight lows will be very cold once again, reaching the 20s by the morning. Icy roads will be a concern for places that receive precipitation today.

MTN Monida Pass conditions this morning. Snow has fallen in this region, making roadways slick in some spots.

High pressure will very briefly move across the state tomorrow, keeping us dry and mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wet weather will return on Halloween night, but for trick-or-treaters in Helena, conditions will be mostly clouds and in the 40s. Snow showers should stay in the mountains, but some lower-elevation snow may creep down into the valley by late that night.

Rain and snow will stay around for the remainder of the week in western Montana. Snow chances stay low for valleys and the plains, but not impossible. Overall dry conditions return next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2021)

Low: -2 (1991)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 77 (1968)

Low: -5 (1991)

AVG: 51/28

