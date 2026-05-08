Mom is going to like this forecast

FRIDAY, MAY 8TH: The day begins partly cloudy, but by the afternoon, cloud cover increases as moisture aloft moves into the area. We will be dry for most of the day, with just some isolated showers this evening. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH.

SATURDAY, MAY 9TH: Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with isolated rain showers, mainly north and east of Helena. It will turn partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH.

MOTHER'S DAY: It will be a beautiful day to share with mom! High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and even low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be dry with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. A stray shower or storm is possible in north-central Montana in the evening.

MONDAY, MAY 11TH: Mostly sunny conditions stick around for most areas. It will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s with west winds of 10-20 MPH.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure builds in the beginning next week, helping warm and mainly dry weather stick around. There are hints of a storm system moving through the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1987)

Low: 23 (1997)

AVG: 64/39

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1987)

Low: 21 (1999)

AVG: 62/36

MTN