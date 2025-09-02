Montana Going Up in Smoke

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for northeast Montana into Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke has moved into Montana from Canada, and the air quality could get worse before it gets better. A northerly flow from Canada will deliver a series of cold fronts that will mainly deliver wildfire smoke more than anything. Temperatures will vary greatly from western to eastern Montana. While most of the state will have above average temperatures through the week, eastern Montana will experience a fall feel with below average temperatures. Colder air will spill into the northern plains where some snow could even fly in the arrowhead of Minnesota. The first in a series of cold fronts will move through Montana on Tuesday night. A north wind will push more Canadian wildfire smoke down across Big Sky Country. Canadian high pressure will build into the state on Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and a bit of haze from the Canadian fires. Temperatures will cool off farther east but much of central and western Montana will stay warm, if not hot. Another front will come down on Thursday with the possibility of more smoke but cooler temperatures will sweep across the state. Friday will be a pleasant day besides the smoke with mostly sunny skies and temperatures feeling a bit more like fall. A few thunderstorms may return to far western Montana on Saturday. The weather pattern will change this weekend with a return of some showers and storms through Sunday and Monday. The air quality should improve as well.

Have a great day!

