Montana is heating up in late June

Todaywill be a mostly dry day, aside from a couple of afternoon showers in the mountains of southwest Montana and a few thunderstorms in the southeastern corner of the state. There is a severe weather threat in southeast Montana. Highs will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow, highs continue to warm into the 80s for most with a few showers and a thunderstorm or two in western Montana. There is another threat of severe weather in the plains.

A cold front moves in on Thursday, giving us our best rain and thunderstorm chances of the week. Highs will reach the 80s.

The weekend will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. By next week, high temperatures could reach the 90s.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2012)

Low: 36 (1905)

AVG: 78/50

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1974)

Low: 36 (2003)

AVG: 76/47

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN