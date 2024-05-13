Montanans Treated to a "Once in a Lifetime" Show This Past Weekend

Did you get out on Friday and Saturday to see the Northern Lights? Many around the state were left in awe as a rare G5 Geomagnetic Storm hit Earth causing Auroras to be seen as far south as Florida.

Friday night was just incredible. I was out for hours just staring at the sky, feeling so small in a dome of light dancing around the sky. please be sure to send me your pictures! They might just end up on the morning show in the next coming days!

Unfortunately, it looks like prime time has passed to view the lights. We still have some minor storm activity, but auroras are not likely in the United States for the rest of the solar storm.

Going from the ionosphere to the troposphere, we will have some scattered thunderstorms for much of the state today. A cold front will push through the state this afternoon. Storms will be around Helena and Great Falls between 2-8 PM.

Temperatures will stay much above average today in the mid to upper 70s. Out east could see temperatures eclipse 80 once again.

Gusty wind is also possible today along the cold front. Gusts of 30 MPH are possible. Likely not strong enough to trigger any wind alerts, but a few storms could be on the stronger side because of the strong wind.

MTN Numerous storms will be present around the state this afternoon.

Rainy conditions will stick around into Tuesday morning for areas east of the Continental Divide. A change of direction in our surface and upper level flow coming from the north will drive cooler and wetter conditions briefly to the state. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s will return.

Just as quick as the cooler temperatures arrived, they are gone with the return of the 70s by midweek and lasting through Friday. Another cold front will move through on Friday cooling us back down for the weekend and bringing a more unsettled pattern.

MTN Aurora forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 89° (2001)

Low: 23° (1983)

AVG: 66/41

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 89° (1931)

Low: 20° (2004)

AVG: 64/37

Happy Mother's Day, Moms!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

