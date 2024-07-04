Montana Will Be Declaring Independence From Rain Next Week

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet Regions of Western Montana from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

Happy Fourth of July! There will be storms around in the early afternoon, but not as many as yesterday. By the time our festivities start, storms will start to diminish for a drier night in Helena.

It will be a comfortable day around Helena. The high will be around 80° with partly cloudy skies. We had some light showers this morning and there will be more showers and storms in the early afternoon. By the late afternoon, storms will start to decrease in coverage.

MTN Fireworks forecast for tonight.

The Fourth won't be a nice day for everybody though. There will be more thunderstorm activity in the eastern half of the state and it will stay stormy for most of the day.

Tomorrow will be a mostly clear and dry day, however there will be some storms with a small disturbance along the Hi-Line in the late afternoon. These storms could reach Helena and Great Falls in the late hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday.

Temperatures through Saturday will stay in the 70s and low 80s. But some good things will come to an end.

A very strong ridge of high pressure moves in next week, driving temperatures up into the 90s by Monday. By Wednesday, Helena has a very good chance of seeing temperatures soar into the triple digits.

MTN A view of the strong heat dome over the western United States next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2015)

Low: 36 (1971)

AVG: 82/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1937)

Low: 35 (1915)

AVG: 80/49

Have a great holiday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com