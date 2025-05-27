Montana will be heating up this week

Some thunderstorms blew through the Helena area in the late afternoon and evening yesterday. That activity will move east into the plains today. We are not expecting severe weather, but a couple of storms that produce some wind gusts and small hail are not out of the question. Most of the state will be slightly cooler today, with highs reaching the 70s.

NOTE: The NWS Glasgow radar is still not operational as of this morning. There will be a few showers and storms moving through northeast Montana late this afternoon. So, radar apps will be unreliable in locating areas of precipitation.

Most of the state will be dry and sunny tomorrow. Highs will be a little warmer, topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another weaker cold front starts to move through the western mountains Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures may be the warmest they've been so far this year, with most reaching the upper 80s. However, this will not last long. After a brief run in the 70s and low 80s on Friday, most of the state is expected to reach the low 90s on Saturday.

A couple of low-pressure systems will enter the state by early June, bringing thunderstorms and widespread precipitation. The exact positioning and timing are still being worked out, but expect a generally wetter and cooler pattern to begin next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1986)

Low: 27 (1995)

AVG: 70/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1936)

Low: 28 (1918)

AVG: 68/42

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN