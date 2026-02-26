More gusty winds are in the forecast

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH: Winds are expected to be the strongest on Thursday afternoon. Gusts could be approaching 65 MPH for much of north-central Montana. The Rocky Mountain Front has the potential to gust around 90 to 100 MPH. The Helena Valley may see gusts approaching 40-50 MPH

High Wind Warnings are also in effect for Thursday. This is another day where dangerous crosswinds are expected, and isolated power outages and damage are possible. Although this wind event is not expected to be on the same level as the December 2025 storm, take these warnings seriously.

Highs will reach the low to mid-50s. A chinook arch cloud will develop over the plains.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH: Gusty west winds will still be in the forecast through the morning, but a Canadian front from the north will reduce the wind threat by Friday afternoon in the plains. The Continental Divide will still be windy throughout the day. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s before arctic air arrives, with a bit of lower-elevation snow northeast of the Great Falls area.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH: The final day of February will be colder for most with near-to-below-average temperatures except briefly for the plains. The Helena Valley should remain out of the coldest air. Highs will reach the 40s in the capital city.

Light snow is expected from Cut Bank to Miles City. Around 1-3 inches may fall across a wide area in the plains. Snow is not expected to reach Helena.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST: Temperatures begin to warm for most with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the 40s for most of the state.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer air returns to begin March. A Total Lunar Eclipse will also be visible in our area in the early morning hours of March 3rd. More to come on that.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NWS WEATHER AND HAZARDS VIEWER

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1950)

Low: -29 (1890)

AVG: 41/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1950)

Low: -25 (1917)

AVG: 40/17

