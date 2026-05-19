More rain and mountain snow are on the way Wednesday

TUESDAY, MAY 19TH: Chilly conditions have set in this morning through most of the state, with lows in the 20s and low 30s. This will be the last morning in the near future with temperatures in the 20s for most areas.

Thunderstorms and showers move from west to east through the state beginning in the early afternoon. A few of the stronger thunderstorms could produce localized gusty winds, but we are not expecting organized severe weather.

High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20TH: A low-pressure system and cold front start to influence the state's weather. Showers and thunderstorms move in on the front in the afternoon and evening. The rain will become a bit more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Light mountain snow is also possible on the Continental Divide and some of the mountains of central Montana.

Lows will be above freezing in the morning, dipping to the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s in the early afternoon. The day will start partly cloudy, but become mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

THURSDAY, MAY 21ST: Rain sticks around early Thursday morning, but we should expect this storm system to move out of the area by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY, MAY 22ND: Most areas will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s. It will be a beautiful day with warm, dry conditions and light winds.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer and drier conditions develop over the weekend. While we will have lighter winds through the workweek, gusty conditions pick up over Memorial Day Weekend.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2006)

Low: 26 (1903)

AVG: 67/42

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2006)

Low: 27 (1977)

AVG: 66/39

