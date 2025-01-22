More Snow in the Same Places

10:00 AM Update

Snow will continue for portions of north-central Montana today. A Winter Storm Warning and several Winter Weather Advisories will continue until the end of the day.

A common pattern this January continues today as northwesterly flow favors the north-facing upslopes of the island ranges. Areas around the Bear Paw, Snowy, Highwood, and Little Belt Mountains can receive up to a foot of additional snow through the end of today, but most locations will receive between 2-4 inches in the lower elevations.

MTN Weather alerts out for Wednesday, January 22.

Light snow could fall as far west as Helena today, but accumulation will be minimal. The Big Belt Mountains will see some light snow and gusty winds.

The plains will be dealing with blowing snow yet again, in addition to the new snowfall. Toole and Liberty Counties will be the most susceptible, with winds gusting as high as 45 MPH.

Thursday will be dry but winds could be gusty again along the Rocky Mountain Front. More snow will enter the state with a cold front Thursday night into Friday. This snow could be moderate to heavy at times Friday morning before scattered light snow showers take over in the afternoon.

Totals look to be around 1-3" for lower elevations of the western half of the state.

A BLIZZARD WARNING continues for Highwood, Judith, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, and Fergus County below 4500ft until 9 PM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Bears Paw Mountains and southern Blaine County until 9 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Fallon, MT; Powder River, MT; Carter, MT; Northern Big Horn, MT; Southern Rosebud, MT; Southern Big Horn, MT; Bighorn Canyon, MT until 11 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 11 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap until 11 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Treasure, Custer, and Northern Rosebud Counties until 11 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (1919)

Low: -29 (1962)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1981)

Low: -32 (1982)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

