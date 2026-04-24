More snow to close out the week

FRIDAY, APRIL 24TH: The storm system will backtrack a bit on Friday in a stalling atmospheric pattern. This will allow numerous snow showers to form over a majority of Montana, especially in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation in the lower elevations is possible throughout the day, creating slick roads. A few showers may produce quick bursts of heavy snow.

Morning lows will be in the 20s, and high temperatures will only reach the 30s.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25TH: Morning temperatures will be cold, in the teens and 20s. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to low 40s. Some areas, like Helena, Great Falls, and Havre, will be very close to setting new daily record low temperatures. Isolated snow showers will develop over the Continental Divide. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with light winds out of the north from 5 to 15 MPH.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26TH: Another weak disturbance will come through southwest Montana on Sunday. Scattered snow showers will form in the mountains and some of the valleys, including Helena. Accumulation will be light, and major impacts are not expected.

Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon temperatures will only warm into the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY, APRIL 27TH: Temperatures will begin to warm back into the mid to upper 40s. Expect another day of mountain snow showers. Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: Shower activity will stick around until at least Wednesday with temperatures warming slightly each day next week.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1910)

Low: 16 (2009)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1910)

Low: 11 (2009)

AVG: 57/32

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