More wind on the way this week

MONDAY, MARCH 9TH: Scattered snow showers are moving west to east through the state this morning. Roads may be slick for the morning commute in the plains and over mountain passes.

While the wind has died down to start the day, it will pick back up again this afternoon. Gusts will approach 30-40 MPH in north-central Montana and the Helena Valley.

A few more snow showers will develop over the higher terrain this afternoon and move over the lower elevations. Highs reach the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10TH: Wind continues to blow relatively strongly on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts ranging from 20-40 MPH.

Scattered afternoon snow showers will pop up for most of the state with a little instability.

Highs only reach the 30s.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11TH: Most of the precipitation stays on and west of the Continental Divide during the day, but by Wednesday night, a plume of moisture moves over central Montana.

Even more gusty winds will pick up on Wednesday night as well. Gusts will be reaching 40-60 MPH.

Highs will reach the 40s and low 50s for most areas.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12TH: We are expecting another high wind event. Wind gusts will range from 60 to 80 MPH for lower elevations, with locally higher gusts possible. With the recent stresses on trees and infrastructure from Sunday's wind, more power outages and damage are possible.

Rain and snow will fall, especially in the mountains where feet of snow are expected. Lower elevations will see a rain/snow mix at times.

Highs reach the 50s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Overcast skies with rain and snow are expected through the weekend. Winds will begin to relax on Saturday for most areas.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (2012)

Low: -19 (1932)

AVG: 45/23

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1972)

Low: -28 (1932)

AVG: 44/20

