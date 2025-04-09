More Wind on Wednesday

A couple of showers came through portions of western Montana early this morning, This will be the end of precipitation until at least Friday afternoon. Similar conditions will occur today as compared to yesterday. We will only hit highs in the upper 50s. The wind also picks up this morning and stays strong through Wednesday afternoon.

Gusts could reach up to 60 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts 30-40 MPH will be common everywhere else, especially in the plains.

A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms will form in northwest Montana this afternoon.

High pressure starts to build into southwest Montana in the afternoon and will lead to dry and warm conditions on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will approach the low to mid-70s on Thursday. A minor cold front comes in Friday afternoon that will generate a few thunderstorms.

A significant Spring storm is trending more likely for Saturday and Sunday. Snow could reach lower elevations. It is looking like rain converting over to snow for lower elevations, but accumulation, and exact locations are still being determined.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 9 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1996)

Low: 12 (1959)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1996)

Low: 9 (2013)

AVG: 53/29

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN