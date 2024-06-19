Morning Lows Down into the 30s Just a Day Before the Summer Solstice

Chilly conditions this morning led to some fog near Helena, as well as some frost just 1 day before the official start of summer. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s later on today.

MTN Fog over the Big Belts and northeast Helena Valley this morning.

There will be some spotty storms in southwest Montana this afternoon. Helena could see one or two of the storms as they trek towards the north and east. More storms will be located along the Hi-Line.

The first day of summer is tomorrow. 70s and 80s scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast. Showers will develop in the late afternoon and last into the overnight in the western mountains.

MTN A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will assist in moisture transport to Montana tomorrow and Friday.

A disturbance moves through the state on Friday bringing more widespread thunderstorms, possibly on the stronger side in central and eastern Montana. Highs for the day will be a couple of degrees cooler compared to Thursday's.

MTN Stormy conditions expected in central and eastern Montana on Friday.

The first weekend of summer will be hot and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the 80s, while Sunday most communities will be in or approaching the 90s. If you plan on spending the weekend outdoors, drink lots of water and have a way to cool off.

A dry cold front will bring temperatures back down into the 80s heading into the beginning of next week. Mostly sunny conditions will last through about midweek.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1988)

Low: 36 (1972)

AVG: 76/49

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1974)

Low: 38 (2001)

AVG: 74/46

