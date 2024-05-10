Mother Nature has a Gift for all the Mothers This Weekend

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Clear Creek until early tomorrow morning.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for creeks that flow out of the Bears Paw Mountains from 12 PM today through Sunday morning.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for creeks that flow out of the Little Belt, Highwood, and Big Snowy Ranges from Tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning.

After a crazy week of rain, wind, and snow, we earn a much-needed break with warm and mostly dry conditions going into Mother's Day.

We are on tap for a gorgeous day across the state. Clear skies with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. No precipitation anywhere in the state today. First time we can say that in a long while.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has put us in a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. This is a rare event that last occurred in January of 2005. The SWPC ranks these storms on a scale of 1-5. This means we could see Aurora Borealis throughout much of the state of Montana tonight. It will be a great night to view them as cloud cover will be minimal and temperatures will be comfortable in the 40s and 50s.

MTN How to view the Northern Lights.

There are flooding concerns for creeks and streams near the mountains that received heavy snowfall this week. As temperatures warm rapidly, we will see snow melt at a quick pace as well, most of central and north-central Montana is in a Flood Watch for the weekend.

Tomorrow there is just an iusolated chance of a thunderstorm or two near the international border. Everybody else will stay dry with temperatures in the 70s.

On Mother's Day, we will see temperatures approaching the 80s for some locations, especially in western Montana. There will be some isolated to scattered storms, but most of us will stay dry.

MTN Mother's Day will be a great one!

To begin the work week, a cold front pushes through the state bringing us some more widespread thunderstorm activity, but temperatures will not drop that much. We will see this front move through the Helena area in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorm activity will stick around through the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88° (1940)

Low: 23° (1946)

AVG: 65/40

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88° (1936)

Low: 21° (2004)

AVG: 63/36

Happy Mother's Day, Moms!

