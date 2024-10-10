Much cooler today with highs in the 60s

After seeing highs in the 80s across the state yesterday, a cold front is making its way through the state this morning bringing cloud cover and dropping us back down to seasonal temperatures.

Today will be cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A light shower cannot be ruled out across the southern half of the state.

Tomorrow will be mostly the same story with similar conditions. Showers may be a bit further north.

Smoke will stick around southwest Montana, even with the influence of the cold front. We may still see smoke going into the weekend.

The weekend will be great with highs in the 70s. Mostly clear to sunny skies can be expected.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be on the hotter side once again, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front approaches midweek that will cool us down and bring some much-needed precipitation.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (2015)

Low: 9 (2009)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1934)

Low: 0 (2019)

AVG: 60/35

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

