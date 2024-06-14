Multiple Seasons Converge Before the Official Start of Summer

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier and Cut Bank from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for higher terrain on the Rocky Mountain Front, the East Glacier area, and along both sides of the Continental Divide from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s today along with severe thunderstorms prelude a late spring storm on Monday and Tuesday with significant mountains snow expected, just days before summer on Thursday.

The first of two cold fronts moves through the state bring some strong storms to southern Montana. Small hail and strong wind gusts are possible areas to the south and east of Bozeman. Temperatures will be the warmest they have been over the past week, with the eastern plains exceeding 90°, while the western half of the state will be in the 80s.

The severe weather threat gets upgraded tomorrow to a level 2/5 risk for the northeastern corner of the state. Hail over and inch in diameter and strong wind are the main threats. A second, stronger cold front moves in from the west. A lot of the state will see rain and thunderstorms. Gusty wind over 50 mph will also accompany the cold frontal passage along the Rocky Mountain Front.

MTN Severe weather threat for Saturday. These storms will occur later in the day and overnight.

Father's Day will be a little bit of a "break" for us. High temperatures will continue to decrease into the 60s but most of us will stay dry.

On Monday, A very cold trough sets in over the state, allowing high temperatures to only reach the 50s. Heavy rain and snow starts to fall in the afternoon and continues through the overnight. Significant snow is expected for a lot of the mountains of western Montana. Rainfall amounts of over an inch are possible for many lower elevations north of I-90.

The precipitation lasts through Tuesday. The rain/snow line drops down to between 5000 to 6000 feet.

With just a few remaining light showers on Wednesday, temperatures will being to warm back up into the 70s just in time for the first day of Summer on Thursday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 104 (2021)

Low: 34 (1969)

AVG: 74/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2021)

Low: 36 (1945)

AVG: 72/46

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com