Multiple Winter Storm Watches Issued Ahead of Potent System on Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains through 12 PM Tuesday.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, southern Rocky Mountain Front, Ruby Mountains, and Beaverhead Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Gallatin, Madison, and Centennial Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains from 6 PM tonight through 6 PM Tuesday.

Joey Biancone Crow Creek Falls on Saturday in the Elkhorn Mountains. the Creek was flowing heavier than normal due to the recent snowfall.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for a good amount of the southwestern mountains of Montana. Snow is likely for the higher elevation, while heavy rainfall is in store for the valleys and plains.

Isolated thunderstorms will be around starting early this afternoon, and lasting through the evening hours for much of western Montana. A surface low located in southern Canada will bring more activity along the Hi-Line. Snow will fall in the higher elevations of southern Montana, as well as so localized snowfall for the mountains around Helena.

MTN Current snow depth around Helena. We are set to add significant totals to this by Thursday.

We will have cooler than normal temperatures today ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow, isolated thunderstorms will develop once again in the afternoon of western Montana and travel eastward before dissipating after sundown. Another, stronger system makes its way into northwestern Montana bringing more widespread stratiform precipitation late Tuesday night.

Temperatures will slightly warmer tomorrow with increasing cloud cover in the later afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

A heavy rain and snow event will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. 1-2 inches of rainfall are possible in the Little Belt and Highwood mountains, a region already hard hit by heavy wet snow a couple of weeks ago. Most of western Montana will see a significant amount of rainfall in lower elevations. heavy wet snow is possible from the Rocky Mountain Front to the mountains of southern Montana. Temoertures will be in the 40s and 50s during this period.

MTN A low pressure system sets up right over central Montana Wednesday and Thursday, dumping heavy rain and snow for much western half of the state.

The weekend, another low makes its way through the state on Saturday bringing some thunderstorms. We will not be as cold with this one, and it moves through the state a lot faster than our mid-week spring storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s once again.

Next week, we are trending much warmer and drier.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90° (2002)

Low: 28° (2021)

AVG: 68/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 94° (1897)

Low: 26° (2021)

AVG: 66/40

Have a great start to your week!

