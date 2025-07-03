Nature's fireworks to dominate Independence Day

About 30 new fires started across the Treasure State yesterday. View the Facebook post for the latest on some of these fires.

A cold front slowly pushes through the mountains of western Montana tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of the thunderstorm activity will consist southeast of a line from Butte to Havre. Highs drop into the 80s behind the front. It will still be hot in eastern Montana, with highs in the 90s.

Independence Day will be stormy. A center of low pressure comes in bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms back into western Montana. Fireworks shows and outdoor gatherings may need to be reconsidered. At least around the Helena area, with current storm timing, the heavy thunderstorms may clear out by 9-10 PM.

The storm system moves into north-central Montana on Saturday. But conditions will begin to dry and warm as we head into next week. We will reach the 90s once again by Tuesday,

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Dawson, Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux Counties from noon Thursday until 8 PM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2021)

Low: 42 (1997)

AVG: 82/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2013)

Low: 41 (2018)

AVG: 80/49

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN