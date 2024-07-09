Near-Record High Temperatures Expected Wednesday and Thursday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet Regions of Western Montana from 1 PM Tuesday through midnight Friday.

We will likely see temperatures exceed 100 degrees in Helena tomorrow. There is a good chance we tie or break the previous daily high record of 102 degrees set back in 1973. Above normal temperatures stick around well into next week.

MTN Foretasted highs for tomorrow, 7/10/24.

The high pressure system over the western United States strengthens throughout the week, bringing us temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s for most of the state.

There will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the eastern half of the state on Thursday. Depending on where these storms form, the heat could be limited due to rain cooled air. However, most locations will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.

MTN Warmer than average temperatures are very likely in our state over the next 2 weeks.

Looking long term, we don't have too much heat relief on the way. We will have some hit and miss thunderstorms around Helena on Saturday and Sunday, but the heat will still stick around in the 90s through next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1985)

Low: 39 (1889)

AVG: 84/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2017)

Low: 41 (2020)

AVG: 82/50

Be safe from the heat!

