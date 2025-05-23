Nice Weather for Memorial Day Weekend

Most of the Helena area received around 0.20" of rain overnight with the showers and storms that came through. Aside from a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, we will mainly be dry.

Another center of low passes to the south through the holiday weekend. Most of the moisture should stay south on I-90 on Friday and Saturday, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible north of that line. Temperatures warm into the 70s by Sunday. Showers and storms reach further north in the plains on Sunday, but the Helena and Great Falls areas will be dry.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build into next week, allowing highs to reach well into the 80s. Mainly dry conditions will presist aside from some afternoon Thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 89 (2001)

Low: 26 (1944)

AVG: 69/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1988)

Low: 30 (1949)

AVG: 67/41

Have a great holiday weekend!

