No Dry January for Montana

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most of central and northern Montana through Saturday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western, southern, and eastern Montana through Saturday.

The first snowstorm of 2025 is shaping up to be one of if not the biggest snowstorm of the winter so far as all of Montana will be blanketed by snow into the weekend. It's January, so it should snow in Montana this time of year but this will be a nearly statewide snow event that will last for a prolonged period through the weekend. This first storm will wind down through Saturday but more light snow is likely Sunday and Monday. Widespread accumulation of several inches up to half a foot has already fallen with more on the way. Roads are very slippery and it's cold. Wind chills are below zero for most of Montana east of the Continental Divide. You don't want to slide off the road in these conditions. Areas of snow will continue through Friday night into Saturday. Gradually the snow will taper off from west to east through the morning into the afternoon. Snow totals across the state will range from several inches to nearly a foot, with as much as 18" into some of the mountains. Highs on Saturday will again be colder north in the 0s and 10s with 20s and 30s down south. A little light snow will fall again on Sunday near the Continental Divide, Helena and Great Falls. Accumulation will be little and light, possibly another inch. Monday will have areas of light snow that will accumulate up to about an inch. Warmer and drier conditions are likely toward the middle of the week. However, with several arctic blasts and snow storms likely through January, it's looking like fairly typical weather for this time of year in Montana.

