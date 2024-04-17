Old Man Winter is Back: Snow for Much of Western Montana Today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central and north central Montana, including the Rocky Mountain Front, the Big and Little Belts, and the Highwoods from through noon today.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the lower elevations of south-central Montana through 6 AM Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison Ranges through 6 PM tonight.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka, Beartooth, Pryor, and Bighorn Ranges from through 6 PM Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through 9 PM Thursday.

A cold air invasion begins today as much of the state will be in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the work week. Snow will continue today and tomorrow through much of the western half of the state.

Flakes started flying in the capital around 2:30 this morning and has continued periodically throughout the morning. Although not much accumulation is expected, we still could see some showers develop throughout the day today. Temperatures will only reach around 40° today in Helena. Most of the state will be in the 30s and 40s today with cloudy and snowy conditions.

MTN Snow depth as of 7:30 AM. Lots of higher elevation snow and still more to come through the next couple of days.

More organized bands of heavier snow moved through the state this morning. This afternoon snow showers will continue in west and south-central Montana. Rain showers along with strong northwest wind will affect the east. The Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake is still in effect through tomorrow, but the Red Flag Warning has expired due to moistening conditions today.

MTN A snapshot of what this afternoon could look like in western Montana. Snow and rain will continue into the overnight hours for many locations in the higher elevations.

Tomorrow will still be very cold for much of the state. Wind will persist out east. Up-slope flow will develop in the western mountains in the afternoon to initiate some snow showers. Highs will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s. Not much snow accumulation is expected tomorrow as the showers will be brief, even in the mountains.

Temperatures mainly west of the Continental Divide will start to warm tomorrow. Isolated locations on the MT-ID western border could reach the 50s.

MTN Numerous snow showers develop in the afternoon tomorrow in the western mountains. Temperatures will be warm enough in Kalispell and Missoula to only allow rain.

We will be dry on Friday but the cold temperatures stick around. High Pressure starts to sneak its way south along the Northern Rockies in Canada. A stray shower or two is possible in the east as the remaining energy from the upper-level low moves east out of the state. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

The state will warm on Saturday as high pressure settles in nicely across the state, giving plenty of sunshine. We will rise into the 50s. 60s return to the state on Sunday with just a little more cloud cover. A weak cold front will advance through the state on Sunday. This will limit our warming into the beginning of next week. There is a chance of some rain showers Sunday through Tuesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80° (1994)

Low: 9° (1896)

AVG: 57/33

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 82° (1936)

Low: 12° (1968)

AVG: 55/30

Enjoy the Flakes!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

