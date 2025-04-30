On the Upward Trend Through The Weekend

The last day of this week's unsettled weather across western Montana begins with some rain and snow in the Big and Little Belt Mountains. More scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind has decreased compared to yesterday.

A weak cold front moves from northwest to southeast in the plains tomorrow. That will keep some isolated showers around and temperatures close to today's. Western Montana warms into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will be a wonderful day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s have sunny skies, and a ridge of high pressure builds over western North America.

Saturday will even be a couple of degrees warmer, with several communities approaching or possibly breaking record daily highs for May 3rd.

Thunderstorms return on Sunday, and temperatures decrease into the beginning of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1987)

Low: 13 (1909)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1987)

Low: 15 (2019)

AVG: 59/33

Have a great last day of April!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN