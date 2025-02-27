One More Day of Gusty Wind Before a Calmer Weekend

Another blustery day will occur in the plains, as an impressive chinook arch cloud has already formed this morning stretching from the Rocky Mountain Front to the western shores of Fort Peck Lake. Gusts could be as strong as 80 MPH.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s today, with a chance of some plains communities reaching 60 by this afternoon.

A weak cold front will come through from the north tonight. This will not be associated with any precipitation, rather, a slight temperature drop and a brief increase in the wind will occur.

Friday and into the weekend will be warm with mostly calm wind. Clear and dry skies will dominate the region. A perfect weekend for outdoor recreation! The only ongoing issue is with warmer temperature melting snow, causing minor flooding and ice jams.

The beginning of next week will be colder and snowier, as a center of low pressure to the south and a Canadian cold front from the north will sandwich Montana. This will give lower elevations some light snow and around half a foot to the mountains. Winter isn't over yet!

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Southern High Plains until 6 PM Thursday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 3 AM Friday

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Teton and Toole Counties until 10 PM Thursday

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley and Wibaux Counties until 3 PM Friday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for a portion of northeast Montana, including the following counties, Dawson, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux until Sunday afternoon

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (1932)

Low: -22 (1890)

AVG: 41/20

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1992)

Low: -22 (1917)

AVG: 40/17

Have a terrific Thursday!

