One More Round of Snow Before a Weekend Warmup

Snow will be pushing southward through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Colder temperatures will affect much of the state. Highs will only reach the 30s and low 40s.

A Canadian cold front is bringing a line of moderate to heavy snow showers south. It will be in the Helena area between 11 AM and 1 PM. Snow will last through the afternoon with a few raindrops mixed in.

By early tomorrow morning, snow will move out and we will be left under mostly sunny skies. Morning lows could dip into the teens. However, high temperatures will still be in the 40s.

Warmer conditions return for the weekend with highs reaching the 50s and 60s.

Another cold front will bring some rain showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton Counties, Western and Central Chouteau County, Cascade County below 5000ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Gates of the Mountains until 11 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Bad Rock Canyon, Polebridge, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, and Marias Pass until 3 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Flathead Valley, Flathead Lake, Polson, and Mission Valley until 3 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 2 Kalispell to Happy's Inn, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish until 3 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 6 PM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Bears Paw Mountains, and Southern Blaine until 6 PM Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from noon Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills from 3 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from 9 AM Thursday until midnight Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, and Madison River Valley from 3 PM Thursday until 3 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains from noon Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Paradise Valley from 3 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn from 6 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Livingston Area, Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, and Southeastern Carbon from 6 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1992)

Low: 7 (1880)

AVG: 53/30

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (1933)

Low: -2 (2002)

AVG: 52/28

We are almost done with the snow!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN