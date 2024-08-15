One More Storm System Passes Through Ahead of a Nice Weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the Madison and Gravelly Mountains until 10 AM this morning.

Most of today will be sunny, but we will start to see increasing cloud cover and storm activity late this afternoon and this evening. A low pressure system will bring storms over the next two days.

It is a foggy start for extreme southwest Montana near the West Yellowstone area. We will start to see the fog clear around 9 AM. This is the same area that will first see thunderstorms later on this afternoon between 3-5 PM.

MTN Dense fog around 7:30 AM near Raynolds Pass.

In Helena, We sill start to see storms enter our area around sunset. On and off showers and storms will stick around the the early AM hours, but we should be dry for the morning commute.

Areas closer to the Hi-Line will see the storms arrive a little later and have precipitation lasting as the sun rises.

We will see a redevelopment of thunderstorms along the Rocky Mountains Front and the Big Belt Mountains tomorrow afternoon. Storms will travel eastward. A few storms could have a few stronger wind gusts.

We are in store for a dry and warm Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

The return of isolated thunderstorms to western Montana will occur on Sunday, but most of us should be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Next week will be on the drier side with decreasing temperatures through Wednesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2023)

Low: 40 (1944)

AVG: 85/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1990)

Low: 40 (2002)

AVG: 84/51

