One Nice Day Before Weekend Storminess

After several days of stormy weather, we finally get a brief break before another disturbance slowly progresses through the state over the weekend.

Temperatures will be mild today with sunny to mostly sunny sky conditions. Temperatures will be mostly in the 80s for daytime highs across the state.

A larger-scale disturbance will affect our state starting Friday and last through the weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of the through on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will be around most western Montana. Storms will form in the early afternoon and move northward through the rest of the day.

MTN Chances to see wind gusts over 40 MPH on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is trending drier, but we will still be cloudy and cooling off. The wind will also be gusty for the whole weekend. Temperatures cool into the 60s, 70s and low 80s out west. The high plains will still hold on to the 90s.

Sunday will be a relatively cold day for the whole state. Most everybody will expirence highs in the 60s and 70s. Some showers and storms will be around, especially in the beginning of the day.

Next work week starts off warmer and drier, although still breezy.

Another low will come through the middle of next week bring cooler and wetter conditions once again.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (2006)

Low: 33 (1992)

AVG: 83/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1976)

Low: 32 (1992)

AVG: 81/49

