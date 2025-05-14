Over an Inch of Rain in the Helena Area Since Monday, More to Come

Our slow-moving low pressure system continues to dump rain and snow over southwestern Montana this morning. Today will be another washout type of day for the Helena area. We have already received over an inch of rain since Monday afternoon. Areas in the south hills, Clancy, and Jefferson City are at around an inch and a half.

Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s across western Montana today under cloudy skies.

Even though the center of low moves to the east tomorrow, rain and thunderstorms will still be in the forecast as a weak cold front moves in from the north. This will bring some locally heavy rainfall yet again. Another cooler day is expected with highs in the low to mid-50s.

A small disturbance passes through Friday and Saturday, bringing isolated to scattered chances of rain and thunderstorms. The warmest day of the next seven comes on Saturdays with highs in the mid-60s.

Another major storm is likely Sunday and Monday. Heavy lower-elevation rain and high-elevation snow will occur across most of the state.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Crazy Mountains until midnight Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the mountains of southwestern Montana south of Interstate 90 until noon Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 6 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 88 (1936)

Low: 25 (1995)

AVG: 66/41

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1936)

Low: 26 (2004)

AVG: 64/38

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN