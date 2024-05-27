Perfect Memorial Day Weather for Backyard Barbeques

Low to mid 70s will be today's highs as well as mostly sunny skies for much of the state make for a perfect Memorial Day forecast.

To round out a great overall Memorial Day weekend, we will have wonderful conditions throughout Big Sky Country today. Minimal wind and mild high temperatures will deliver perfect conditions for outdoor activities.

Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the year for some cities in western Montana. We will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s for a lot of the region.

We will have some showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening as a cold front will spoil the warming trend. A few of these storms could be severe, as locations like Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, Butte, and Bozeman are all under a level 1/5 (marginal) risk for severe weather tomorrow. The main threat with these storms will be strong wind gusts.

MTN Severe threat for tomorrow (5/28/24). Storms will begin to fire in SW MT by about 3 PM and last through the overnight, moving towards the NE.

Showers and storms will stick around on Wednesday, but the main line shifts east along with the severe threat. Miles City and Glendive are in a level 1/5 (marginal) risk for damaging wind gusts.

There will be some isolated showers and storms around on Thursday, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will also see some pretty breezy conditions for much of the state.

Friday and the weekend will be much warmer and drier. We will warm back up into the upper 70s by Sunday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (1986)

Low: 27 (1995)

AVG: 70/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1936)

Low: 28 (1918)

AVG: 68/42

