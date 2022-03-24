Chili is warm🌶

Wednesday was an incredible day to be outside here in Montana. Temperatures reached 70 degrees and higher in multiple areas, paired with beautiful blue sunny skies. Today (Thursday) a slight cold front quickly makes its way through the state, dropping temperatures between 15 to 20 degrees. As you head out the door Thursday morning temperatures will be cool. As I described it on the Daybreak show, "chilly". Hence the reason for the chili on the stove metaphor. The cold front will briefly push down the atmospheric ridge before it rebounds fairly rapidly on Thursday afternoon. By the end of daylight hours, the temperatures should be back to the upper 50s. Remaining cloud cover on Friday should only allow for around 5 degrees of warming. On Saturday, most cloud shelves should weaken and dissipate, revealing clear skies, sunshine, and temperatures in the 60s. The chance for record-setting high temperatures on Sunday is high on Sunday. Monday brings the chance for precipitation back into the forecast with atmospheric instability providing an opportunity for thunderstorm development. Tuesday the chance for rainfall remains as well, but the rest of the week after that is in fluctuation on the weather models but is most likely leaning towards a dry and ridging pattern.