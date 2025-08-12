Planetary conjunction and the Perseid Meteor Shower in Montana's night sky

PLANETARY ALIGNMENT

Jupiter and Venus have made their closest approach on Tuesday morning, coming within one degree of each other in the morning sky. However, they will still appear very close to one another over the coming days!

You will be able to see them with the naked eye, as they are two of the brightest objects in the sky. However, use a small telescope if you want to get a good look at the Galilean moons as well.

You will have to look about up from the east-northeast horizon about 45 minutes before sunrise. Venus will be slightly brighter and lower in the sky, while Jupiter is slightly dimmer and higher.

Your phone camera will pick this event up nicely. I would recommend doing a long exposure shot on a steady tripod.

On Tuesday, August 19th, the gap between Venus and Jupiter will have widened to about 7 degrees. However, a crescent moon will join them in the morning sky.

The next time Jupiter and Venus will align is June 9th of 2026.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER

One of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year peaks on Tuesday, August 12th, and Wednesday, August 13th. The Perseids can produce up to 100 meteors per hour in a prime environment.

There will be a waning gibbous moon through the peak, so unfortunately, you will only be able to see the brightest meteors due to the extra added light. It is more realistic to see about 15-25 meteors and hour under these conditions.

You will begin to see meteors directly after sunset on Tuesday, lasting through the night and into Wednesday morning.

This specific meteor shower occurs once a year from mid-July to late-August when the Earth passes through the debris field left by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

Again, you will be able to see these with the naked eye, and they are great for smartphone photography. Make sure you turn on the "long-exposure" mode to increase your chances of capturing a meteor trail.

WEATHER

Temperatures across the lower elevations of the state will drop into the 50s and 60s the next few nights under mostly clear sky conditions. Some smoke will affect northwestern Montana due to fires burning in Idaho. If you plan to head out, make sure you dress accordingly. For the latest forecast, visit this link.

We would love for you to share your pictures with us! Send them to ktvhnews@scripps.com. You can share them with me directly at joey.biancone@ktvh.com or message me on Facebook at Meteorologist Joey Biancone.