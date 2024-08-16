Poor Air Quality for the Eastern Plains to Begin the Weekend

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for northeast Montana until 10 AM this morning.

High pressure over Canada is driving wildfire smoke into eastern Montana to begin the weekend. Hazy and unhealthy air conditions will last through at least Saturday with a northeast flow.

MTN A hazy morning over Fort Peck Lake this morning.

We will see a redevelopment of thunderstorms along the Rocky Mountains Front and the Big Belt Mountains this afternoon. Storms will travel eastward. A few storms could have a few stronger wind gusts.

We are in store for a dry and warm Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

The return of isolated thunderstorms to western Montana will occur on Sunday, but most of us should be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Next week will be on the drier side. We will be in the low 90s to start the workweek, but highs will drop down into the mid to low 80s by the middle and end of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2022)

Low: 42 (1954)

AVG: 85/53

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2013)

Low: 39 (2002)

AVG: 84/51

Have a great weekend!

