Possible Chilly Changes Toward Halloween

Halloween is a little more than a week away but this map shows cumulative precipitation between now and the holiday, and at least the mountains are looking a little more snowy. There also could be a little snow in the valleys and the plains in the days leading up to Halloween, but cold and snowy weather is not settling in for good. There will also be a warmup with temperatures getting back into the 60s and 70s. This has been a warm and dry fall so far. Another minor storm system will move across southern Montana on Wednesday. A few showers may reach as far north as the Missouri River, but steady precipitation will occur closer to I-90 in the afternoon and evening. By dark, snow levels could drop to near 5000' in a few places. This is a weak storm system with only light precipitation for southern areas. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. Mountain snow will move out by Thursday morning and skies will become mostly sunny. It will be a crisp fall day with highs in the 40s and 50s, a west wind up to 20mph and mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will be chilly with much of the state dropping into the 20s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, light wind, and highs will top out in the 50s to around 60. This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70 on Saturday. Sunday will start out warm and dry but clouds will increase through the day. A few showers are possible late. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Showers and mountain snow are likely Sunday night and Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some shower activity and highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will be colder with a few snow showers possible in the lower elevations. Highs will top out only in the 30s and 40s, making it the coldest day so far this autumn. Another storm system with mainly mountain snow is possible late in the week just ahead of Halloween. Right now it appears most if not all of the possible accumulation will be in the higher terrain. I'll be watching that closely for Halloween next Thursday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

