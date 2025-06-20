Powerful weekend storm to bring severe weather, heavy rain, wind, and even snow

Happy first day of summer! The solstice is officially at 8:42 PM tonight, but I'd suggest enjoying the little bit of warmth we have left today before summer brings in much colder air for the weekend.

For updates on the Jericho Mountain Fire, follow this link. Conditions are expected to improve with cooler temperatures, rain, and even a little bit of snow this weekend.

Stormy weather will be around the state most of the day today. Widepsread thudnerstorm activity is expected, with even a few severe weather elements like hail and damaging wind possible. That threat increases into portions of eastern Montana near Glendive. Additionally, a flash flood threat persists in north-central Montana, where up to 2 inches of rain will fall.

It's been a while since we had a large-scale gusty wind event in the state, but this changes today and tomorrow. Valleys of southwest Montana are in the target zone for 60 MPH wind gusts today, with the Madison River Valley under a High Wind Warning. That shifts into the Cut Bank area tomorrow. Most of the state will be breezy on Saturday.

Along with heavy rainfall, snow levels will drop Saturday and Sunday to about 5000 feet at times. Glacier National Park can have snow totals up to 18 inches. The higher terrain around Helena can also receive a little snow, including Jericho Mountain.

Summer-like weather will begin to return next week. Isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 70s and 80s nearly every day onward from Monday.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier Park Region Zone from 9 AM Saturday until noon Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Glacier National Park higher elevations, including Going-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Polebridge, and the backcountry of the Flathead National Forest from 9 AM Saturday until noon Sunday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Madison River Valley from noon Friday until 8 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, and Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties from 9 AM Saturday until 3 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY had been issued for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Northwest Beaverhead County, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains from 6 PM Saturday until noon Sunday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1919)

Low: 32 (1902)

AVG: 76/50

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1919)

Low: 35 (1902)

AVG: 74/47

Have a great weekend!

