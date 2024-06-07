Racing into the Weekend with Warm and Dry Conditions

Race day in Helena will be dry and warm for runners competing in the Governors Cup on Saturday. We also have some pretty significant changes to our weekend outlook for the state.

This morning, a weak surface cold front advanced from Canada through the plains of northern Montana. Though this front is be mostly dry, aside from a few light showers near the Hi-Line, this will keep temperatures out of the 80s for areas north and east of the major mountain chains. The boundary will not be able to breach the mountains today and the 80s will be reached in the southwest, including the capital.

The front advances through Helena tomorrow. This is a pretty major change in the forecast from yesterday.

Originally, high pressure ridge was going to be stronger and hold off the front near the mountains, however, it is a little weaker in reality. This will result in lower temperatures than expected for southwest Montana. instead of being in the 80s this weekend, Helena will be in the 70s.

MTN The forecast for Sunday has changed pretty significantly.

The front will pass through the state on Sunday, leading to major changes in our precipitation forecast. Behind the front, we will be in a cooler and more stable air mass. That will prohibit storm formation and in turn will lead to more dry conditions.

There are chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday as temperatures start to increase again, but we will go right back to a dry pattern with temperatures returning to the 80s by midweek.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (2000)

Low: 31 (1995)

AVG: 72/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1930)

Low: 31 (1950)

AVG: 70/45

Good Luck in the Governors Cup!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

