Rain and Cool Temperatures Finally Return for a Brief Period

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for the Fort Peck Lake Area until 9 PM tonight.

——————————————————————————————————————————

A small trough will sweep through the Treasure State, bringing cooler temperatures and much needed rain. However, this will only be temporary as much warmer and drier conditions return by Thursday.

Wildfire smoke over the weekend kept temperatures in the 80s and slightly cooler than average. That smoke will stick around today and tomorrow, with unhealthy air conditions possible at times.

MTN Most of the state is in moderate air quality conditions to start out the morning.

Today, aside from the wildfire smoke, will be a nice day with around normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions up until the later afternoon and evening hours for western Montana as our next weather system approaches. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s.

Tomorrow morning will be a rainy one for most of mountainous west. Scattered showers and storms will be present for most of the AM hours, gradually building in coverage before noon. As that initial line passes, some isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler in the 70s.

We will quickly warm back into the 80s by Wednesday and extreme heat will return later on this week. Isolated instances of triple digit temperatures are possible Friday and Saturday, but this heavily depends on wildfire smoke and storm coverage.

MTN The temperature trend will be back in the red area by Thursday of this week and likely stay above average into next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2005)

Low: 40 (1959)

AVG: 89/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1934)

Low: 45 (1971)

AVG: 87/53

Let it rain!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com