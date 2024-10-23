Rain and snow becoming more common to close out October

Through the rest of the work week, zonal flow aloft will dominate. No large-scale trough or ridge means temperatures will stay the same. Highs in the 50s to low 60s should be expected through Friday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

There is a small disturbance moving through the state today, specifically in southwest Montana. Light rain and snow showers will develop this afternoon and move completely

out of the state by tomorrow morning. Rain and snow accumulation will be minimal. Helena will be mostly dry aside from a few raindrops.

MTN 1-3 inches of snow are possible in high peaks of southern Montana.

The weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures as an upper-level ridge builds over the west. Highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected, especially on Saturday.

A series of troughs will bring more widespread snow to the state next week. This will end October on a colder and wetter note. Very different from the recent dry spell we have been experiencing. Helena has only recorded 0.01" of rainfall since the middle of September.

As of right now, snow levels appear to drop to about 3-4 thousand feet on Tuesday. But this will likely change in the days leading up to the event.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2007)

Low: 6 (1919)

AVG: 54/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1915)

Low: 3 (2020)

AVG: 53/30

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

