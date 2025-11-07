Rain and snow fall along a fast-moving cold front on Friday morning

A cold front is bringing a brief period of heavy snow and rain to much of western Montana this morning. This could cause some travel concerns for the morning commute.

Highs only reach the 40s today. Western Montana should be dry by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. It will be very windy in the wake of the cold front today. Gusts across many lower elevations will be between 40-60 MPH at times.

The weekend will feature less wind and rain, with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the western United States at the beginning of next week. This will allow warmer and drier conditions to take hold.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northwest Beaverhead County until 11 AM Friday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until noon Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, and Cascade County below 5000ft until 6 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 6 PM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Hill County until 5 AM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Northern Blaine County from 11 AM Friday until 5 AM Saturday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 3 PM Friday until 8 AM Saturday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2006)

Low: -4 (1936)

AVG: 46/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1999)

Low: -9 (1973)

AVG: 47/26

