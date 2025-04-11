Rain and Snow Return to Montana for the Weekend

Another warmer day is expected across the Treasure State today with highs ranging from the 60s to even low 80s, from west to east. It will be mainly dry with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing across southwest and central Montana this afternoon and evening.

Fire danger is critical in northeast Montana due to dry and windy conditions. The wind picks up due to the cold front coming through.

A steadier band of rain sets up across southwest and central Montana early Saturday morning. This could produce some light snow in the mountains and rain in the lower elevations. this will move out by Saturday afternoon leaving much of the region under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Another wave of snow and wind will affect north-central Montana and the Glacier Park area from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals will stay light, with most lower elevations accumulating less than an inch.

Highs through the weekend will only reach the 40s and 50s.

Warmer and dryer conditions return for most of next week, aside from a few showers around in the middle of the week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels/Roosevelt/Sheridan Counties; Dawson/McCone/Prairie/Richland/Wibaux Counties from noon Friday until 8 PM Friday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties from noon Friday until 8 PM Friday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from noon Friday until 8 PM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1949)

Low: 5 (1940)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 77 (1976)

Low: 3 (1940)

AVG: 54/29

