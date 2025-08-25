Rain is finally returning to the forecast towards the middle of the week

Several large fires in Idaho and Western Montana will still be producing smoke mainly west of the Continental Divide over the coming days. Some much-needed assistance to firefighters will be arriving towards the middle of the week with some showers and thunderstorms.

Today will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s for everyone.

There will be some isolated thunderstorms in southwestern Montana tomorrow afternoon and evening. The Helena area should remain mainly dry, with a couple of showers and thunderstorms possible in the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains. Highs remain in the 80s.

A little more shower and thunderstorm activity will be in Montana on Wednesday, with some potentially heavy rain around the Dillon and West Yellowstone area on Wednesday night. Highs drop into the 70s to mid-80s.

Thursday will be the main event for thunderstorms near Helena. High temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s across western Montana. Less activity is expected north of Helena.

Stormy conditions last into Friday, but Labor Day Weekend is looking drier and warmer.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1966)

Low: 28 (1992)

AVG: 82/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1970)

Low: 31 (1992)

AVG: 80/48

Have a great start to the week

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN