Rainy weather is creeping in as we head back to school

Happy first day of school to the kids (and parents) around Helena! Temperatures will be tolerable for most of the day, with a high of around 79°. Warmer air will be north and east of Helena today, with much of the plains reaching highs in the mid-80s to low-90s. Rain will slowly move into the Helena area by this afternoon.

Flash flooding is still possible through much of southwest Montana near past and current burn scars. Up to an inch of rain has fallen in isolated spots of Madison, Beaverhead, and Ravalli Counties over the past 24 hours, with more on the way today.

Showers and storms move north and east on Thursday and Friday. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs for most of the state dip into the 60s and 70s.

Labor Day Weekend is looking better, with temperatures warming up into the 70s and 80s under mostly dry conditions. However, I can't rule out an isolated shower or storm across the state.

Another storm system looks to move into the area after Labor Day.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Missouri Headwaters, Madison River Valley, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains from 9 AM Wednesday until Wednesday evening

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Northwest Beaverhead County from 9 AM Wednesday until Wednesday evening

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Ravalli County from Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2001)

Low: 37 (1993)

AVG: 81/50

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1971)

Low: 39 (2018)

AVG: 79/48

Have a great first day back at school!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist