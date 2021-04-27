Reaching for Records on Friday

The warmest weather so far this year is likely later this week, and a few record highs on Friday could be set. Each day this week will get warmer. While the warm weather is welcome, continued drought for parts of Montana still loom and will worsen this week as chances of rain are slim to none. A weak cold front will clip northern and eastern Montana on Wednesday but will not have a significant impact on the state. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday likely will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Low humidity and moderate wind will increase the fire danger. Saturday a cold front will approach with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will slowly start to cool off. Sunday will have more clouds and showers, with high temperatures dipping back below normal. Mountain snow will return on Sunday as well, although accumulation will not be significant. After a few showers possibly again next Tuesday, another warmup is likely for the end of the week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist