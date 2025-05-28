Really nice Wednesday, but record highs approaching

Most of the state will be dry and sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most locations.

Another weaker cold front starts to move through the western mountains Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring isolated thunderstorms. A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures may be the warmest they've been so far this year, with most reaching the upper 80s. However, this will not last long. After a brief run in the 70s and low 80s on Friday, most of the state is expected to reach the low 90s on Saturday.

A couple of low-pressure systems will enter the state by early June, bringing thunderstorms and widespread precipitation. Mountain snow will also be on the table, with snow levels dropping to about 7000 feet Monday night and Tuesday. Most of the state will receive some measurable precipitation. This is much-needed heading into the summer months.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1919)

Low: 28 (1947)

AVG: 70/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (1919)

Low: 27 (1947)

AVG: 68/42

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN