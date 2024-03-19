Record Breaking Warmth Turns to Much Needed Snow... "False" Spring has Begun!

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Lodge Creek in Blaine and Hill Counties until 6PM tonight

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Mountains of northwestern Montana, including Glacier National Park, until 6:30PM tonight

————————————————————————————————————————

Happy first day of Spring! It'll at least feel like spring here in southern portions of Montana today, but areas near the Hi-Line are already starting to get some wintry precipitation this morning.

An advancing cold front from the north is to blame. As of 6AM this morning, the front has already passed south of the international border. Cities like Glasgow and Cut Bank, who experienced record high temperatures yesterday, will have wind chills down into the 20s and 30s today.

Places on the warm side of the front in southern Montana will have highs in the 50s and 60s today with mostly clear skies.

A mix of rain, snow, and sleet will start to form tomorrow night in the higher elevations in western and central Montana, making morning commutes on Thursday and Friday a little difficult. Mountain passes especially could be slick.

A stationary boundary with an associated low pressure system will set up right along the edge of the mountains and last into the weekend, generated numerous snow shower and squalls for much of the state. Even some of the locations in lower elevations could see several inches of snow by the beginning of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71° (1997)

Low: -8° (1906)

AVG: 49/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71° (1928)

Low: -10° (1906)

AVG: 47/23

Enjoy the first day of Spring,

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx