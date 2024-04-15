Record High Temperatures This Weekend to be Replaced by Much Colder Conditions in Just a Few Days

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central and north central Montana, including East Glacier, the Rocky Mountain Front, the Big and Little Belts, and the Highwoods from 9 PM tomorrow through noon Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison Ranges from 6 PM tomorrow through 6 PM Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Absaroka, Beartooth, Pryor, and Bighorn Ranges from tomorrow evening through Thursday afternoon.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 3 AM tomorrow through 9 PM tomorrow.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for areas around Fort Peck Lake from 9 AM tomorrow through 9 PM tomorrow.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Flathead Lake from noon today through 9 PM today.

After setting or tying record highs for three straight days this weekend in Helena, the 30s and 40s return for a mid-week wintry mess which could give us a light coating of snow.

Over the weekend, Helena had high temperatures of 78° on Friday, 77° on Saturday, and 78° on Sunday. Friday and Saturday set all-new record high temperatures, while Sunday tied the all-time record.

Joey Biancone Went on a great hike through Devil's Glen, near Augusta, on Sunday. Warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies dominated most of the day. Some thunderstorms developed around 5 PM. A great place to check out next time it gets warm!

Today will be warm as well, but not record setting warm. Helena will be in the mid 60s with a breezy west wind later on this afternoon. A scattered shower cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms will develop in south-central eastern Montana in the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions will change quite drastically in the next coming days.

A cold front will move through northwest portions of the state tomorrow afternoon bring rain and snow to places along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Most of the mountainous region will have temperatures in the 40s and 50s for day-time highs.

Very dry and gusty conditions will develop tomorrow in parts of northeastern Montana in cities like Glasgow, Jordan, Winnett, and Wolf Point. Relative humidity values will be in the teens. Therefore, a fire weather watch has been issued for areas around Fort Peck Lake. Gusty conditions will persist in eastern Montana over the next few days.

MTN Fire weather watch includes Jordan and Winnet, but gusty and dry conditions will be present in most of northeastern Montana tomorrow.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning looks to be the timing for the most significant snowfall in western and south-central parts of the state. Snow is expected at all elevations levels. We should expect to see a dusting to 3 inches in the lower valley's and western plains. Some mountains, like the Absaroka's and Beartooth's, could see up to 20 inches of snow through Thursday.

MTN Most of the heavy snow accumulations will be in higher elevations along the northern Rockies, Big and Little Belts, Gallatin's, Madison's, and Beartooth's.

Temperatures will take a steep decline into the end of the work week as well. We will see high temperatures in the 30s and 40s from Wednesday through Friday across much of the state. Aside from convective snow showers on Thursday afternoon in the western mountains, we will be cold and dry going into the weekend.

We will warm back up into the 60s and will be mostly dry with a small chance of some showers in western Montana on Sunday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 78° (1988)

Low: 9° (1896)

AVG: 56/32

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 82° (1926)

Low: 7° (2022)

AVG: 53/29

Enjoy the last day of warm temperatures for a while!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

