Record-Setting Heat Yesterday and an Increased Fire Danger Today

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for most of the state through midnight tonight.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for eastern and south-central Montana from 9 PM tonight.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for north-central Montana and the Helena Valley through 9 PM tonight.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Multiple daily high temperature records were broken yesterday as temperatures were well into the 100s. Although it won't be as hot today, strong wind and lighting strikes drive up the fire danger.

Thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and overnight sparked several new wildfires in central Montana. The largest of the bunch being the Fox Fire located in Chouteau County. It has currently burned 1200 acres and no information is available on the containment as of the writing of this article.

MTN Information as of 8 AM this morning about the Fox Fire. Strong southwest wind this afternoon could drive the fire closer to the town of Geraldine.

The fire danger is the highest it has been all year. Very strong west wind behind the advancing cold front will allow rapid growth of already established fires. Additionally, the threat of dry thunderstorms persists to the south and east of Helena and Great Falls.

There is also a severe weather threat for strong, gust wind from Lewistown to Glasgow. Just this morning, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded parts of central and northeastern Montana to a level 2/5 risk for the potential of strong thunderstorm winds greater than 60 MPH. Last night atop Mount Sentinel near Missoula, a severe storm produced a wind gust of 109 MPH!

MTN Updated severe threat for today for central and northeast Montana. Main threat is damaging wind gusts.

Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend. Most locations across the state will see highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a chance of a stray thunderstorm in the southwestern mountains on Saturday. The wind will calm throughout the weekend.

Enjoy the slightly cooler-than-average temperatures while they last, because big time heat will return by the middle and end of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (1933)

Low: 44 (1918)

AVG: 89/57

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 107 (1933)

Low: 37 (1918)

AVG: 87/53

Stay aware of new wildfires today,

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com