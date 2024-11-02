Record-setting October in Helena

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Madison, Gallatin, and Centennial Mountains from noon Saturday until 8 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 3 PM Saturday until 11 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains from 3 PM Saturday until 11 AM Sunday

We just had the warmest and driest Helena October on record, according to NOAA weather data. But we have cooler weather ahead with the possibility of accumulating snow on Election Day.

We had a beautiful day across the state. Mostly dry conditions with highs in the low 50s.

Snow returns to much of western Montana on Saturday and Sunday. A few lower-elevation showers are possible, especially on Saturday. a dusting to no accumulation is expected.

Tuesday is looking increasingly likely as our first snow accumulation in the Helena Valley this season. This may affect election travel. Keep an eye on the forecast.

Drier and warmer conditions return for the second half of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1953)

Low: -9 (1991)

AVG: 49/27

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1947)

Low: -12 (1991)

AVG: 49/27

Happy November!

