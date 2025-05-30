Record warmth expected on Saturday

It is going to be a gorgeous day across the Treasure State! Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few showers and a stray thunderstorm will continue to make their way through the eastern plains, but activity will be limited. Wildfire smoke should decrease in eastern Montana with the passage of a cold front, but it could return for the weekend.

Records will be broken tomorrow as a very strong ridge of high pressure moves into Montana. Highs will reach the low 90s. All of the state will stay dry.

Luckily, the heat won't stay long, as a powerful cold front comes through he state, lowering highs into the 70s on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in southwest Montana in the afternoon. A few severe storms may pop up, with strong winds being the main threat.

Showers will stick around on Monday, but it is not looking nearly as wet and cold as it once did a few days ago in our forecast. Tuesday should be mainly dry. Temperatures return to near-normal next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 9 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from noon Saturday until 9 PM Saturday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1986)

Low: 29 (1977)

AVG: 70/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1936)

Low: 31 (1927)

AVG: 68/43

