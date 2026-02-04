Record warmth possible over the next few days

We are watching the potential for record warmth across Montana as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the area.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH: Temperatures will begin to climb rapidly, with a bit of wind picking up off the Rocky Mountain Front this morning as a ridge of high pressure moves in. Wind will gust around 20-40 MPH across north-central Montana. Most locations will reach the 50s and low 60s by the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH: Although the wind slightly decreases on Thursday, this will be the warmest day for many in central Montana, as the ridge fully builds over the region. Valleys will be a bit cooler due to temperature inversions, but parts of the plains could hit the upper 60s to potentially the low 70s. This would break many daily records and potentially even high temperature records for the entire month. A weak surface front bringing in northwest flow by the afternoon should keep highs maxing out in the upper 60s for north central Montana.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH: Temperatures will still be quite warm, with highs in the 50s and 60s, but not as warm as Thursday. The wind will begin to pick up Friday night and remain gusty through the weekend in north-central Montana.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH: A jet streak moves over the Rocky Mountain Front bring gusty winds back to north-central Montana. Helena's wind will pick up a bit as well, but not as windy as areas like Great Falls. Temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Generally cooler and wetter weather returns towards the beginning of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1963)

Low: -33 (1989)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1963)

Low: -33 (1989)

AVG: 36/15

